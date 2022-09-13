The Weirdest NSFW Sex Toys That’ll Literally Blow Your Mind

As taboos fade, the sex toy space has evolved from being viewed as illicit to an integral player in the wellness sector. These days, your standard dildos, vibrators, fleshlights, and plugs are no longer the only options out there to spice up your solo (or partnered) sessions. Look, we’re all adults here, so it goes without saying that when we use descriptors like ‘weird’ and ‘crazy,’ to describe sex toys, it’s not meant to give off a judgy vibe. We’re definitely not in the business of sex—or kink-shaming—so long as it’s legal, safe, and consensual.

With that being said, there are plenty of new, innovative, and double-take-inducing sex toys that are probably not on your radar yet, and since we’re celebrating a sex-positive Sex-tember here at The Daily Beast, we figured it was the perfect opportunity to showcase some of our favorite ‘unusual’ sex toys and accessories.

Some of the weird sex toys we discovered are decidedly odd, yet curiously compelling, while others are, well... downright confounding to put it diplomatically. There are adult novelties to satisfy a laundry list of fetishes and sexual fantasies, with everything from foot-shaped masturbators to Satan-inspired grinding pads available to buy (discreetly) online.

The Internet is a treasure trove filled to the brim with shoppable sex accessories (sexccessories, perhaps?) to enhance adult pleasure experiences, and we’ve done the research for you to find the most noteworthy among them. Whether you’re just curious to check out these unconventional toys for entertainment purposes or are actually down to add some to your current lineup, at the very least, you’ve got to check them out.

Jesus Dildo This Jesus-shaped dildo feels extra rebellious against religious-based beliefs that maturation is sinful. Buy at Etsy $ 25

Emojibator Eggplant Vibator A little cliché, yes, but we’re not mad about it. Buy at Emojibator $ 35 Free Shipping Shop at Amazon $

TENGA EGG Easy Beat Wonder Egg Portable Male Masturbator These disposable hard-boiled egg masturbators are supposed to be super discreet. Questionable. Buy at Amazon $ 32 Free Shipping

Doc Johnson GoodHead Deep Throat Spray This throat-numbing spray sounds remarkably similar to the oral anesthetic my doctor gave me when I had strep throat... I sure hope it tastes better. Buy at Amazon $ 10 Free Shipping

WaterSlyde Aquatic Stimulator A water slide for your nether regions. Buy at Lovability $ 35

AKStore Fox Tail Anal Butt Plug Is fur-play the new foreplay? Buy at Amazon $ 8 Free Shipping

Foot Fetish Realistic Foot Male Masturbator The ultimate foot fetish toy for penis-owners, according to reviews. Buy at Amazon $ 30 Free Shipping

Kitty Carpet Reusable Downstairs Toupee Hello, kitty! The package of this vaginal toupee touts itself as a Brazillian-wax-gone-wrong remedy, but it’s kind of cute regardless. Buy at Amazon $ 10 Free Shipping

Devil Vibrating Grinding Pad I am equal parts scared, confused, and intrigued. Buy at Etsy $ 112 Free Shipping

Strawberry BJ Blast Oral Sex Pop Rocks Candy Apparently, this pop rocks candy makes BJs feel extra amazing, and it’s available in three different flavors. Buy at Amazon $ 8 Free Shipping

Doc Johnson Bust It Nut Butter This lube (I think?) is formulated to look and feel like real semen. Buy at Amazon $ 12

Lovehoney Juno Music-Activated Vibrating Egg This wearable bullet vibrator is activated by your favorite tunes. Weird, yes. Kind of amazing? Also, yes. Buy at Lovehoney $ 35 Free Shipping

