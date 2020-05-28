Family-Funded Super PACs Are Boosting Relatives’ Campaigns

Jim Bognet’s congressional campaign is very much a family affair. It’s based at the offices of his father’s contracting business in Hazle Township, Pennsylvania, about 25 miles south of Wilkes-Barre. He tapped his cousin early on to be the campaign’s finance chairman.

And now that same cousin, along with Bognet’s father and another family member, have helped finance a super PAC spending on his behalf.

A public-affairs consultant and former Trump administration appointee, Bognet is vying for the Republican nomination in Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He is one of a number of congressional candidates getting support from super PACs funded by those candidates’ family members. PAY DIRT found a handful of other House candidates competing in tight primary contests over the next two weeks who have also leaned on super PACs funded largely or entirely by direct family members.