Police Chief’s Wife Accused of Sexting, Kissing 15-Year-Old

Read it at 9News
A substitute teacher who also happens to be the wife of the Wellston, Oklahoma, police chief and the daughter of the mayor has been charged with lewd behavior with a 15-year-old student. Emma Hancock, 26, allegedly texted the boy about an assignment and then embarked on an inappropriate relationship with him. After he texted her a shirtless photo, they began exchanging nude photos and sex videos—and she went on to kiss and touch him, according to police documents. She is free on $50,000 bond.