Wendy Williams Diagnosed With Frontotemporal Dementia, Aphasia

Wendy Williams has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia as well as the language disorder aphasia, her health care team announced in a press release Thursday morning.

Her team confirmed that “after undergoing a battery of medical tests,” Williams was diagnosed with both conditions in 2023, and that they have “already presented significant hurdles in Wendy's life.”

Frontotemporal dementia is the same condition that actor Bruce Willis was diagnosed with last year; the progressive disorder impacts behavior and cognitive functions. Aphasia is a condition that affects language and communication abilities.

According to the press release, Williams’ team has decided to share her diagnoses with the public “to correct inaccurate and hurtful rumors about her health.”

“Over the past few years, questions have been raised at times about Wendy’s ability to process information and many have speculated about Wendy’s condition, particularly when she began to lose words, act erratically at times, and have difficulty understanding financial transactions,” the press release reads.

The release ends with an optimistic note about the former talk show hosts’s current condition: “Despite the diagnoses, Wendy is still able to do many things for herself. Most importantly she maintains her trademark sense of humor and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed. She is appreciative of the many kind thoughts and good wishes being sent her way.”

Williams’ latest health news come just days before the premiere of the Lifetime documentary Where Is Wendy Williams?, which follows the host’s attempt to launch a comeback with a podcast, but ultimately ended up capturing her struggles with alcohol addiction and health issues including Graves’ disease and lymphedema.

Ahead of the doc’s release, Williams’ family spoke to People about her current condition, revealing that she has been in a facility to treat “cognitive issues” since April 2023. They also said that because of Williams’ legal guardianship, her family members have not been able to call or visit her.

“The people who love her cannot see her,” Williams’ sister Wanda told People. “I think the big [question] is: How the hell did we get here?”