Here Are the Stretchy, Organic Cotton Chinos You’ve Been Waiting For

We’ve been keeping a close ear to the ground on the ever-evolving and popular universe of multi-use and flexible apparel like athleisure pants for men and women.

So we were excited when we came upon the versatile Stretch Organic Cotton Chinos from Bonobos. They’re virtually all organic cotton (98%) with a touch of the spandex-like elastane for a little stretch. That means they’re perfect for spring and a great fit for both the office and the night’s offerings, keeping you cool and cool-looking throughout.

The $68 double-needle topstitched chinos come in five colors — Navy, Blue, Dark Grey, Olive Green, and Tan Khaki — and your choice of fit, from tailored to athletic. Check out your newest spring chinos today.

