Westman Atelier’s Creamy, Skin-Loving Complexion Sticks Yield the Healthiest Glow

Springtime is officially here, a time to refresh and renew—including your makeup. This season, I’m keeping things soft and pretty, and the Westman Atelier Petite Sticks Clean Glow Trio has become my daily go-to for a healthy glow. If you don’t know the brand yet, it’s founded by Gucci Westman, celebrity makeup artist for Anne Hathaway, Martha Stewart, and dozens of other celebrities. I’m not one to bite at every new beauty line, but the clean ingredients and richly pigmented, easy-to-apply creams caught my eye.

The curated sets include three of their most popular products—contour, highlight and blush in travel-ready sizes. These are buttery, dewy colors that work for everyone, and contain skin-loving ingredients, like organic jojoba oil and vitamin E. The highlighters are “glassy,” not glittery— so easy to wear, day or night (I can’t pull off disco vibes like I used to).

Westman Atelier Les Petites Clean Glow Trio Sculpt, bronze, highlight and blush with this comprehensive complexion trio. Available in two colorways.

The blush is my favorite (and Martha’s!); it melts into the skin effortlessly but has a perfect color pop. It also looks beautiful on lips, or even eyes, to create a monochromatic look. You’ll look flushed and healthy, and people will wonder if you woke up like this (ha, fooled them!).

This is a modern, fresh-faced look, and goof-proof—but if you’re unsure how to use these gems, check out Gucci’s short video. Each of these full-size products cost about $50, so the set is a great way to try the line, without splurging on full sizes. They last forever though, so you won’t need to restock for a while. If you’re seeking a radiant glow for spring and beyond, try this petite set!

