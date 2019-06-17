What Clinton Did Was Politics. What Trump’s Doing Is Treason.

The most appalling aspect of the recent George Stephanopoulos episode was not the interview itself, but Republicans’ reactions to it.

Mitch McConnell of course was a standout here. It practically goes without saying that the man who threatened to politicize the unanimous verdict of U.S. intelligence agencies about Russia trying to help Donald Trump in 2016 found nothing at all wrong with Trump saying he’d accept foreign help in next year’s presidential campaign.

“He gets picked at every day over every aspect of it. But the fundamental point is they’re trying to keep the 2016 election alive and the investigation alive, when the American people have heard enough,” he told Pravda TV (Fox).