Since the 2016 presidential election has come to a close, Hillary Clinton has, for the most part, fallen out of the public eye. That doesn’t mean she hasn’t been spotted out and about—Hillary’s been hiking, buying groceries, book shopping, and more. Here, The Daily Beast has compiled a roundup of some of her sightings, but if you’re still craving more, the hilarious and well-documented Twitter account HRC in the Wild is always on top of her outings.