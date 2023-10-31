What If We Tried Treating Donald Trump Like Everyone Else?

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

After repeatedly breaking a gag order imposed upon him—and suffering minor consequences for the breach of trust—it’s safe to conclude the U.S. justice system is handling former President Donald Trump with kid gloves, according to The New Abnormal host Danielle Moodie.

“I don’t know about you, but I’m pretty sure that if a gag order was imposed on us and we violated it, there wouldn’t be any question—we would be in jail awaiting that appeal,” Moodie said. “So it would be great if, for all the talk that we hear from the bench, that we hear from the DOJ—‘No one is above the law’—then treat him like that, because he’s gonna run his mouth until someone is killed, until someone is harmed.”

Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast.

Then, local election guru and editor-in-chief of Bolts, Daniel Nichanian, joins the podcast to talk about the impending slate of elections happening next Tuesday in states such as Mississippi, New Jersey, Virginia, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, and Ohio.

“When we talk about so many issues that people really care about, from housing to criminal justice to transportation, state governments are really where a lot of things are happening,” he said. “Five states have their state elections on an odd year. So 2023 is when a lot of this stuff is happening.”

Plus! A discussion with Syracuse professor and former White House senior director Nayyera Haq about the disconnect between an increasingly technology-reliant world and the aging lawmakers who do not seem to understand the systems that make society tick.

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.