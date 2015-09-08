What to Expect From Fashion Week

It’s that time of year again. New York’s wide-eyed tourists are being replaced with a sea of avant-garde looks and no-bullshit attitudes. Fashion Week has arrived and is already giving us so much to look forward to, such as:

New Looks and Party Venues

Fashion Week has had a makeover. Lexus has replaced Mercedes-Benz as the official sponsor and the tents at Lincoln Center will now be split between Skylight at Moynihan Station and Skylight Clarkson Square, as well as dozens of other “unofficial” locations throughout Manhattan and Brooklyn. Plus, new nightlife hotspots have also opened just in time to draw in a celeb-heavy crowd that typically includes supermodels like Naomi Campbell as well as a new crop of A-list names such as Joe Jonas, Rihanna, and Justin Bieber. Rumpus Room in the Lower East Side could be this year’s “newest watering hole,” according to WWD, joining veteran venues like Up & Down and Gilded Lily to dominate all the major after-party agendas.

The Return of the Dress Code

As if it wasn’t hard enough to keep up with the street style of the industry’s favorite fashionistas, this season could herald the return of strictly enforced dress codes. Not just anyone will be able to obtain entrance into the Marc Jacobs-hosted Gloss launch party, which is becoming one of the most buzzed about parties of NYFW.

According to Yahoo! Style, the designer has drafted a mandatory dress code that includes “fur coats over lingerie, lip gloss, Jerry Hall side-swept hair, sequins, gold lame turbans, Patti Hearst Symbionese Liberation army gear, rogue, rollerina chic, sheer harem pants, mini skirts and muscular legs, platinum records as head gear, sequins, Grace Jones butch realness, gloss-y skin, bleached eyebrows, slits, riding in on a white horse, sequins, sky high stilettos, mirrored aviators, metal mesh, cowl neckline halters, or eyes of Laura Mars chic. No flat shoes. No matte surfaces. No natural looks.” Tastemakers and insiders will be reaching deep into their closets for these looks while the rest wait for photographic proof of the insanity that is sure to happen behind closed doors.

Givenchy Comes Stateside

The Paris-based fashion house is pulling out all the stops as they head to New York City for the first time ever. Designer Ricardo Tisci has hosted some majorly elaborate shows (think fire and car crashes) so we should expect the label’s NYC debut to be quite the event. Reportedly, Tisci is planning to open his doors to “1,200 non-industry, non-celebrity people” and has enlisted the godmother of performance art, Marina Abramovic, to art-direct the show. The artist has a long relationship with the designer, having modeled for the brand’s spring 2013 campaign and once sporting a custom Givenchy dress made from 101 snakes. If she’s drawing any inspiration from her life work, expect to see a lot of models—or audience members—pushing their personal limits.

Caitlyn Jenner May Walk the Runway

If you thought Givenchy already had a lot on their plate, think again. Huffington Post UK is reporting that Caitlyn Jenner is “in talks” to strut the catwalk, according to a close source. Tisci is a close friend of the Kardashian clan and has included Jenner’s daughter, Kendall, in numerous shows since she launched a career as a blue-chip model.

Cara Delevingne Might Skip This One

One of the industry’s most buzzed about models has said she’s called it quits. But will Cara Delevingne really not “do fashion anymore”? With a slew of feature films lined up, the Brit told The Times that modeling “didn’t make me grow at all as a human being,” and left her “feeling a bit hollow.” Delevingne has walked for fashion powerhouses Givenchy, Chanel, Jeremy Scott, and Fendi, but didn’t appear on a single runway this year, which means we may not see her this season. But if she does make an appearance, you can guarantee it will cause a fashion media frenzy.

The Fat Jew Goes Live

Fashion Week will give Joshua Ostrovsky—better known as @TheFatJewish—a chance to regain some street cred after the comedian was toppled from his Instagram pillar for plagiarizing jokes. On September 16, he will debut a Dad Fashion Show with MADE studios and showcase a range of eclectic apparel for dads of all ages.

Traditional Labels Are Getting a Reboot

A few classic but struggling brands are hoping a few acclaimed designers can give their look a refresh. Brooks Brothers, which is far from cutting-edge fashion, convinced womenswear designer Zac Posen to take the helm as creative director. They are hoping Posen’s dramatic European flair can shake up their classic New England pedigree and attract more women shoppers.

Similarly, DKNY appointed Public School’s designers Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne, who are revered in the industry for their cool, cutting-edge looks, as creative directors. A quintessential New York brand hires two New York natives—the collaboration will (hopefully) be an iconic one.