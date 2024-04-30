What We Are Seeing on College Campuses Is Truly Disturbing

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.

Protests at dozens of college campuses across the U.S. against the war in Gaza have escalated dramatically in recent weeks, evoking memories of Vietnam War-era unrest and the civil rights movement.

But what has made The New Abnormal co-host Danielle Moodie “honestly disturbed” this week is seeing “the militarized police and the presence” and administrators’ decisions “to violently arrest students, lock them out of their dorms, lock them out of dining halls.”

Columbia University students, for example, were given a 2 p.m. deadline Monday to deconstruct a “Gaza solidarity encampment” or face the consequences. By 5 p.m., Columbia had begun suspending protesters, meaning they won’t be allowed to graduate or even return to university housing.

“The idea that you don’t get to ask questions about where your money is going, that is going to put you surely in debt is wild to me,” Moodie explains. “College campuses and universities have always been at the center of different movements… people have a right to protest. And once we begin picking away at that, we’re picking away at our own freedom.”

Then, Elie Mystal, The Nation’s justice correspondent and author of Allow Me to Retort: A Black Guy’s Guide to the Constitution, joins Moodie to break down the ins and outs of the Supreme Court. Mystal reveals when he learned that the U.S. Supreme Court was “nothing more than political actors in robes.”

Plus! Florida congressional hopeful Whitney Fox, joins the show to share about her campaign and what drove her to run against the person co-host Andy Levy describes as “one of the worst members of Congress”: Rep. Anna Paulina Luna.

