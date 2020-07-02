Inside the Secret Sale of Ghislaine Maxwell’s Swanky New Hampshire Hideout

The hideaway where Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, took refuge while authorities were building a case against her was a massive, $1 million estate in the sleepy town of Bradford, New Hampshire, The Daily Beast has confirmed.

Maxwell was arrested without incident in Bradford around 8:30 Thursday morning and charged with six counts, including enticing and transporting a minor for the purposes of illegal sexual acts. She is being transported to the Southern District of New York for further hearings.

On Thursday, Bill Sweeney, the assistant director in charge of the FBI’s New York Field Office said authorities had kept a close watch on Maxwell since Epstein was arrested on sex trafficking charges last year. He said Maxwell had recently “slithered away to a gorgeous property in New Hampshire,” where she continued to “live a life of privilege while her victims live with the trauma inflicted on them years ago.”

Bradford was the perfect place for Maxwell to hide out—a remote town of 1,600 people in the foot of Mount Sunapee, surrounded by lakes and woodlands, with little more than a Dunkin Donuts to mark its existence. “It’s more or less in the middle of nowhere,” one former resident said.

Residents knew something was afoot when unmarked FBI and police cars gathered in the Market Basket parking lot early on Thursday and planes began circling overhead at 5 a.m.

The Daily Beast can confirm that the property was a four-bedroom, four-bath abode situated at the top of a long, winding driveway. A listing for the house, which Maxwell allegedly purchased in all cash in December 2019, describes the home as an “amazing retreat for the nature lover who also wants total privacy.”

Features include a floor-to-ceiling fieldstone fireplace, cathedral ceiling, a “spectacular chandelier,” and a “large master bath with soaking tub.” A barn located out back was advertised as “fabulous ... for square dances and hoedowns.”

The broker who sold the property told The Daily Beast she had never met Maxwell. A British man who she assumed was the husband attended the house inspection, the broker said, and told her that he had just sold his tech company and was looking for a place in the U.S. The buyers initially asked not to put their name on the purchasing paperwork, but when the seller balked, they formed a limited liability company to put on the documents instead.

“They said they didn’t want her name known, so I thought it must be a movie star,” the broker said. “She wanted to know what the flight patterns were over the house, which was very strange.”

Public records show that a “Granite Realty LLC” purchased the property from Massachusetts-based attorney Richard Yospin on Dec. 13 of last year. Yospin was not forthcoming with information about this transaction when contacted by The Daily Beast—but claimed he had no knowledge of Maxwell’s involvement in the deal. Instead, he asserted his only communications during the deal were with a Boston-based attorney whose name he could not recall.

Paperwork on the property filed with the Town of Bradford show Granite Realty LLC, which does not appear to be incorporated in either New Hampshire or Massachusetts, to be lodged at 155 Seaport Boulevard. That is the address of several companies, including the law firm Nutter,

McLennen & Fish—the same law firm that registered Maxwell's defunct company Ellmax LLC in Florida.

Nutter did not return a call for comment, nor did the attorney Adam Ghander, who appears to have handled Maxwell’s affairs while at that law office and who has since moved on to the firm DLA Piper.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation declined to confirm or deny this was the location where Maxwell had been staying.

— With reporting by Erin Banco