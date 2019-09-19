If having a healthy, full head of hair is your goal, it can feel frustrating when you're told that factors you seemingly have zero control over like age and genetic makeup are why your hair isn't as healthy and strong as it once was.

Well, it turns out, the health of your hair isn't completely out of your hands. Natural ingredients and botanicals can help support hair growth. Hair wellness company, Nutrafol, has created supplements using a multi-targeted approach to help address stress, changes in hormones, poor nutrition, and environmental triggers, to keep your hair growing strong, whatever your age.

Genetics and hair growth

Anyone feeling unlucky about the state of their hair may be tempted to refer back to their bloodline. Research shows that genetics influence hair in a big way, playing a part in everything from hair density and length to color and texture. One study that examined 170 genes related to hair identified two specific genes associated with differences in hair thickness amongst those of Asian descent. Another large-scale study from The U.K. was able to identify specific genetic predictors of male pattern baldness in over 52,000 men ages 40-69 years. Studies like these have shed light on how genetics factor into hair growth.

What’s more, genetics also appear to be at play when it comes to those who are predisposed to hair disorders like Telogen effluvium, and Alopecia areata.

Being genetically predisposed for excess conversion of testosterone to DHT in the body can lead to hair disorders, thinning, and hair loss.

Genetics don’t have to have the final say when it comes to hair health, though. Clinical tests show that natural and botanical ingredients can help. Nutrafol supplements offers a blend of natural ingredients designed to approach hair health by addressing multiple disrupted pathways involved in hair thinning. They include key ingredients like saw palmetto that are a target DHT.

Hormones

Hormones are another internal factor that influences hair wellness. Understanding how changes to the endocrine system influence hair wellness can help determine which supplements and ingredients you need to keep your hair looking its best. Take testosterone, for example, which can lead to another byproduct called dihydrotestosterone (DHT) to be present in the body. DHT can have a negative effect on hair follicles, causing hair to thin and eventually stop growing . DHT is understood to play a major part in male pattern baldness, but it can affect a woman’s hair quality as well.

The hormones estrogen and progesterone can play a factor into the thickness of hair. Changes in these hormones can affect the quality of your hair not only during pregnancy but in postpartum and during menopause. Whether estrogen and progesterone levels are stable, unstable, or elevated, it’s going to influence how well hair is growing and result in changes to its quality.

Thyroid hormones play a role, too. An overactive or underactive thyroid can lead to your hair thinning or falling out. The equilibrium of thyroid hormones is important for proper hair follicle stem cell function and activation, research shows.

The ingredients in Nutrafol supplements have been shown to help support the endocrine system, working to help balance hormonal changes that affect hair health. Ingredients like ashwagandha can also help promote a healthy thyroid, in addition to selenium and iodine.

Changes with aging

Hair changes may become more prominent with age, too. For men, hair changes are often prominent in their 30s and 40s, when hair loss and greying often occur. (Up to 70 percent of men experience these changes by later life.) Hair loss may occur gradually with aging, with a receding hairline and then bald or patchy spots. Genetics and hormonal changes both play a role. Taking a supplement like Nutrafol Men, formulated with a DHT balancer like saw palmetto, can help hair continue to grow in strong and healthy at different ages.

For women, hair changes usually occur at a few specific moments throughout their life. During pregnancy, hair may feel full and healthy, but postpartum, hair may thin and fall out due to hormonal changes. As women approach menopause (usually in their 50’s, but symptoms can start in the mid-to-late 30’s for some women) there’s less progesterone and estrogen in the body. Women may notice a receding hairline or hair that’s less full than it once was. Testosterone levels may also be elevated and DHT may be present in the scalp, which can affect hair follicles. During the post-menopausal years, these hair changes may continue.

Bottom line

When it comes to hair growth and thinning, there are internal factors at play like genetics, hormones, and aging. Of course, these can’t all be controlled. Taking supplements with natural ingredients, like those found in Nutrafol, can help balance out internal changes and destabilizers in the body. Nutrafol has been designed to help support internal systems, including the endocrine and stress response systems, and balance internal factors like shifting hormonal changes that can affect hair growth. They are formulated with ingredients that target multiple body systems that can contribute to hair growth. Research backs up that taking this multi-targeted, system-wide approach is best when it comes to your hair health.