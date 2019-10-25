What’s the Future for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? It’s Complicated.

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

One of the most remarkable qualities of the British royal family is its resilience.

Think how many times in the past 30 years it has been said that an event, an outrage or a tragedy means things will never be the same again, only for us to belatedly realize, as the gang trudges their way yet again from Sandringham House to church on Christmas Day, trussed up like cashmere-loving turkeys, that, au contraire, bar a few carefully curated cast member changes, things have endured exactly as they ever were.