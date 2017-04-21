When Earth Day Is and How to March for Science

This year, Earth Day is being celebrated on Saturday, April 22.

With the goals of environmental and climate literacy in mind, the Earth Day organization will celebrate the theme in 192 countries around the world.

In 1969, U.S Senator Gaylord Nelson was outraged over the massive Santa Barbara oil spill and felt compelled to act. The following year, he convinced millions of Americans from coast to coast to rally behind his efforts to make the environment a safer place. Almost 50 years later, environmentally-minded Americans express their support for the environment on our annual Earth Day.

This year’s Earth Day goal to get more people to advocate for environmental policy change , along with the advancement of environmental and technology careers .

Former President Obama’s climate change policies have suffered at the pen stroke of President Trump , and many protests are set to take place this weekend to make these frustrations known.

The main March for Science is happening in Washington D.C. this Earth Day. Its mission is to be the “first step into a global movement to defend the vital role science plays in our health , safety, economies, and governments.”

How to March for Science in Washington, D.C.

The March for Science is expected to begin on the Washington Monument Grounds at 8 am. The march will proceed towards 15th and Constitution Avenue NW then head East on Constitution Avenue NW to 3rd Street NW and South on 3rd Street NW into Union Square.