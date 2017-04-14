When is Tax Day 2017?

National Tax Day is April 18, 2017, which means this year, you’ll have three extra magical days to file your 2016 tax returns .

National Tax Day usually takes place on April 15, but since it fell on a Saturday this year, adjustments were made. That’s good news for you, though. With most federal offices, including the Internal Revenue Service , planning to be closed in observance of the Easter holiday , the final day for you to file your taxes is this Tuesday, April 18.

Although, the income tax was introduced in 1861, the first official Tax Day didn’t happen in the United States until the 16th Amendment was ratified in 1913. Tax Days initially took place on March 1 until essentially 1955, when April 15 was selected as the new date.