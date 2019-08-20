When Will White America Be Ready to Talk About Slavery?

I was taken by his smooth, leathery brown skin, his broad head covered in fine hair and the dimple in his chin. What I remember most is the slight smile, his kind, yet serious eyes. The formal military photograph, decades old by then and framed in silver, sat on a high shelf in the dining room, above the lace-topped Formica dining-room table. A photo of my brother Terrence, dressed in his stately blue Air Force uniform, stood next to it.

Between tending to his rose bushes and plucking mangoes from a tree out back, my grandfather Roy, a World War II veteran, would often start—though rarely finish—various family stories. Like clockwork, as another tale took flight, my grandmother Catherine—a diminutive creature with a booming voice—would set him right about the facts of the matter and conclude with her own flourishes. Grandpa Roy spoke little of his military service, and I remember just one family conversation he was part of that openly involved race.

There had been riots in Miami that year and the two of them barely made it through a throng of rock-throwing looters. It was 1980. In Grandma Cat’s telling, they came to a makeshift road block. White drivers were dragged from their cars and beaten. Black people were allowed to pass upon inspection. Quickly assessing the situation, Roy waved his clenched fist out the window. Catherine yanked it back, thrusting her own darker arm so the rioters could see it. “Your grandfather and his light-bright-almost-white behind nearly got us killed out there,” she said.