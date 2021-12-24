Where to Watch All of This Year’s Oscar-Worthy Movies, From ‘West Side Story’ to ‘House of Gucci’

A HANDY GUIDE

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast

It’s a mess of streaming and on-demand services out there. Here’s where you can watch all of this year’s finest, awards-courting films.

Marlow Stern

Senior Entertainment Editor

Now that Omicron is bearing down on us, spoiling holiday plans and making a trip to the cinema seem like anything but an escape from reality, you’re probably wondering where you can check out the year’s best films—the deluge of prestige and studio fare thrust upon us these past few months en route to awards glory. And there have been so many outstanding films, from the Paul Thomas Anderson coming-of-age saga Licorice Pizza to Spielberg’s dazzling West Side Story remake and Denzel Washington eating up Shakespeare in The Tragedy of Macbeth. With more streaming services than any reasonable human can keep track of, however, it’s a task that’s become damn near impossible.

With that in mind, here’s a handy guide of where to see all the most talked-about films of the year.

The Power of the Dog

Director: Jane Campion

Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Jesse Plemons

Synopsis: A deeply macho rancher with a sexual secret terrorizes his younger brother’s new bride and her son.

Where to Watch: Theaters and Netflix

Licorice Pizza

Director: Paul Thomas Anderson

Starring: Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Bradley Cooper, Sean Penn

Synopsis: A 15-year-old child actor and entrepreneur strikes up a deep friendship/business partnership with a 25-year-old photo assistant in the shadow of ‘70s Hollywood.

Where to Watch: Theaters

Belfast

Director: Kenneth Branagh

Starring: Jude Hill, Caitriona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Ciaran Hinds, Judi Dench

Synopsis: A 9-year-old boy and his working-class family navigate The Troubles in Belfast, Northern Ireland, in 1969.

Where to Watch: Theaters and On-Demand

    West Side Story

    Director: Steven Spielberg

    Starring: Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort, Ariana DeBose, Mike Faist, Rita Moreno

    Synopsis: A remake of the 1961 classic about two star-crossed lovers tied to rival white and Puerto Rican gangs on the West Side of 1957 Manhattan.

    Where to Watch: Theaters and HBO Max/Disney+ in late Jan.

    Dune

    Director: Denis Villeneuve

    Starring: Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa

    Synopsis: A new adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal 1965 sci-fi novel set in a future where warring Houses clash over precious spice, and a young prince emerged as a possible messiah.

    Where to Watch: HBO Max

    King Richard

    Director: Reinaldo Marcus Green

    Starring: Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton

    Synopsis: A story based on the life of Richard Williams, who raised and trained his daughters Venus and Serena to go from Compton to becoming two of tennis’ greatest.

    Where to Watch: HBO Max

    CODA

    Director: Sian Heder

    Starring: Emilia Jones, Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur, Daniel Durant, Eugenio Derbez

    Synopsis: A hearing girl in a culturally deaf fishing family pursues her dream of becoming a singer.

    Where to Watch: Apple TV+

      Don’t Look Up

      Director: Adam McKay

      Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill

      Synopsis: Two astronomers try to convince an ignorant, anti-science presidential administration (sound familiar?) that a comet is heading directly toward Earth.

      Where to Watch: Theaters and Netflix (Dec. 24)

      The Tragedy of Macbeth

      Director: Joel Coen

      Starring: Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand, Corey Hawkins, Kathryn Hunter

      Synopsis: An adaptation of Shakespeare’s revered play about a power-hungry Scottish lord who, pushed by witches and his scheming wife, murders his way to the throne.

      Where to Watch: Theaters (Dec. 25) and Apple TV+ (Jan. 14)

      tick… tick… BOOM!

      Director: Lin-Manuel Miranda

      Starring: Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Ship, Robin de Jesus, Vanessa Hudgens

      Synopsis: A thrilling musical set in ‘90s New York City and based on the life of the late Jonathan Larson, a struggling playwright who would go on to pen the Broadway hit Rent.

      Where to Watch: Netflix

      Being the Ricardos

      Director: Aaron Sorkin

      Starring: Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, J.K. Simmons

      Synopsis: A chaotic week behind the scenes of the ‘50s sitcom I Love Lucy, as Lucille Ball is accused of being a Communist and wrestles with her husband Desi Arnaz’s infidelity.

      Where to Watch: Theaters and Amazon Prime

        The Lost Daughter

        Director: Maggie Gyllenhaal

        Starring: Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, Dakota Johnson, Paul Mescal

        Synopsis: An adaptation of the Elena Ferrante novel about a woman on summer holiday in Italy who is besieged by memories of her years as a young mother.

        Where to Watch: Theaters and Netflix (Dec. 31)

        Parallel Mothers

        Director: Pedro Almodovar

        Starring: Penelope Cruz, Milena Smit, Aitana Sanchez-Gijon

        Synopsis: Two single women raising babies form a complicated bond while confronting their country’s dark past.

        Where to Watch: Theaters (Dec. 24)

        Drive My Car

        Director: Ryusuke Hamaguchi

        Starring: Hidetoshi Nishijima, Toko Miura, Masaki Okada, Reika Kirishima

        Synopsis: An adaptation of the Haruki Murakami novel about a stage actor coming to grips with the disappearance of his screenwriter wife, who was discovered to be having an affair.

        Where to Watch: Theaters

        Titane

        Director: Julia Ducournau

        Starring: Agathe Rousselle, Vincent Lindon

        Synopsis: A woman who suffered a traumatic brain injury in a childhood car accident, leading her to kill and be sexually aroused by cars, bonds with a lonely fireman who lost his daughter. Winner of the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

        Where to Watch: Theaters and On-Demand

          The Worst Person in the World

          Director: Joachim Trier

          Starring: Renate Reinsve, Anders Danielsen Lie, Herbert Nordrum

          Synopsis: A film told in twelve chapters over four years about a twenty-something woman’s romantic and professional struggles.

          Where to Watch: Theaters (Feb. 4)

          A Hero

          Director: Asghar Farhadi

          Starring: Amir Jadidi, Mohsen Tanabandeh, Alireza Jahandideh

          Synopsis: An Iranian man forced into prison by his greedy creditor desperately tries to settle his debt during a two-day prison leave.

          Where to Watch: Theaters (Jan. 7) and Amazon Prime (Jan. 21)

          Red Rocket

          Director: Sean Baker

          Starring: Simon Rex, Bree Elrod, Suzanna Son

          Synopsis: A former porn star turned hustler returns to his hometown in rural Texas to start his life over—and finds himself romancing a teenager who works at the local donut shop.

          Where to Watch: Theaters and On-Demand (TBD)

          Flee

          Director: Jonas Poher Rasmussen

          Starring: Amin Nawabi

          Synopsis: An animated documentary a la Waltz with Bashir about a gay Afghan refugee who shares his incredible story of fleeing Afghanistan and eventually settling in Denmark.

          Where to Watch: Theaters

            The Green Knight

            Director: David Lowery

            Starring: Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sarita Choudhury

            Synopsis: An adaptation of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight about King Arthur’s young nephew, who embarks on an epic journey to fulfill his end of the bargain with the Green Knight.

            Where to Watch: Theaters and On-Demand

            Passing

            Director: Rebecca Hall

            Starring: Tessa Thompson, Ruth Negga, Andre Holland, Alexander Skarsgard

            Synopsis: A Black woman in 1920s Harlem rekindles a relationship with her estranged high school friend, who is passing as a white woman.

            Where to Watch: Netflix

            Spencer

            Director: Pablo Larrain

            Starring: Kristen Stewart, Timothy Spall, Jack Farthing, Sally Hawkins

            Synopsis: An exploration of Christmas weekend 1991, as an embattled Princess Diana comes to terms with her suffocating and abusive marriage to Prince Charles whilst at the Queen’s estate.

            Where to Watch: Theaters and On-Demand

            House of Gucci

            Director: Ridley Scott

            Starring: Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Al Pacino, Salma Hayek

            Synopsis: A biopic of Patrizia Reggiani, an Italian social climber who married Maurizio Gucci, the eventual head of the Gucci fashion house, and then arranged his murder.

            Where to Watch: Theaters and Paramount+ (TBD)