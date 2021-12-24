Now that Omicron is bearing down on us, spoiling holiday plans and making a trip to the cinema seem like anything but an escape from reality, you’re probably wondering where you can check out the year’s best films—the deluge of prestige and studio fare thrust upon us these past few months en route to awards glory. And there have been so many outstanding films, from the Paul Thomas Anderson coming-of-age saga Licorice Pizza to Spielberg’s dazzling West Side Story remake and Denzel Washington eating up Shakespeare in The Tragedy of Macbeth. With more streaming services than any reasonable human can keep track of, however, it’s a task that’s become damn near impossible.

With that in mind, here’s a handy guide of where to see all the most talked-about films of the year.

The Power of the Dog

Director: Jane Campion

Starring : Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Jesse Plemons

Synopsis: A deeply macho rancher with a sexual secret terrorizes his younger brother’s new bride and her son.

Where to Watch: Theaters and Netflix

Licorice Pizza

Director: Paul Thomas Anderson

Advertisement

Starring: Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Bradley Cooper, Sean Penn

Synopsis: A 15-year-old child actor and entrepreneur strikes up a deep friendship/business partnership with a 25-year-old photo assistant in the shadow of ‘70s Hollywood.

Where to Watch: Theaters

Belfast

Director: Kenneth Branagh

Advertisement

Starring: Jude Hill, Caitriona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Ciaran Hinds, Judi Dench

Synopsis: A 9-year-old boy and his working-class family navigate The Troubles in Belfast, Northern Ireland, in 1969.

Where to Watch: Theaters and On-Demand

West Side Story

Advertisement

Director: Steven Spielberg

Starring: Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort, Ariana DeBose, Mike Faist, Rita Moreno

Synopsis: A remake of the 1961 classic about two star-crossed lovers tied to rival white and Puerto Rican gangs on the West Side of 1957 Manhattan.

Where to Watch: Theaters and HBO Max/Disney+ in late Jan.

Dune

Advertisement

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Starring: Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa

Synopsis: A new adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal 1965 sci-fi novel set in a future where warring Houses clash over precious spice, and a young prince emerged as a possible messiah.

Where to Watch: HBO Max

King Richard

Advertisement

Director: Reinaldo Marcus Green

Starring: Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton

Synopsis: A story based on the life of Richard Williams, who raised and trained his daughters Venus and Serena to go from Compton to becoming two of tennis’ greatest.

Where to Watch: HBO Max

CODA

Advertisement

Director: Sian Heder

Starring: Emilia Jones, Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur, Daniel Durant, Eugenio Derbez

Synopsis: A hearing girl in a culturally deaf fishing family pursues her dream of becoming a singer.

Where to Watch: Apple TV+

Don’t Look Up

Advertisement

Director: Adam McKay

Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill

Synopsis: Two astronomers try to convince an ignorant, anti-science presidential administration (sound familiar?) that a comet is heading directly toward Earth.

Where to Watch: Theaters and Netflix (Dec. 24)

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Advertisement

Director: Joel Coen

Starring: Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand, Corey Hawkins, Kathryn Hunter

Synopsis: An adaptation of Shakespeare’s revered play about a power-hungry Scottish lord who, pushed by witches and his scheming wife, murders his way to the throne.

Where to Watch: Theaters (Dec. 25) and Apple TV+ (Jan. 14)

tick… tick… BOOM!

Advertisement

Director: Lin-Manuel Miranda

Starring: Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Ship, Robin de Jesus, Vanessa Hudgens

Synopsis: A thrilling musical set in ‘90s New York City and based on the life of the late Jonathan Larson, a struggling playwright who would go on to pen the Broadway hit Rent.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Being the Ricardos

Advertisement

Director: Aaron Sorkin

Starring: Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, J.K. Simmons

Synopsis: A chaotic week behind the scenes of the ‘50s sitcom I Love Lucy, as Lucille Ball is accused of being a Communist and wrestles with her husband Desi Arnaz’s infidelity.

Where to Watch: Theaters and Amazon Prime

Advertisement

The Lost Daughter

Director: Maggie Gyllenhaal

Starring: Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, Dakota Johnson, Paul Mescal

Synopsis: An adaptation of the Elena Ferrante novel about a woman on summer holiday in Italy who is besieged by memories of her years as a young mother.

Where to Watch: Theaters and Netflix (Dec. 31)

Advertisement

Parallel Mothers

Director: Pedro Almodovar

Starring: Penelope Cruz, Milena Smit, Aitana Sanchez-Gijon

Synopsis: Two single women raising babies form a complicated bond while confronting their country’s dark past.

Where to Watch: Theaters (Dec. 24)

Advertisement

Drive My Car

Director: Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Starring: Hidetoshi Nishijima, Toko Miura, Masaki Okada, Reika Kirishima

Synopsis: An adaptation of the Haruki Murakami novel about a stage actor coming to grips with the disappearance of his screenwriter wife, who was discovered to be having an affair.

Where to Watch: Theaters

Advertisement

Titane

Director: Julia Ducournau

Starring: Agathe Rousselle, Vincent Lindon

Synopsis: A woman who suffered a traumatic brain injury in a childhood car accident, leading her to kill and be sexually aroused by cars, bonds with a lonely fireman who lost his daughter. Winner of the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

Where to Watch: Theaters and On-Demand

Advertisement

The Worst Person in the World

Director: Joachim Trier

Starring: Renate Reinsve, Anders Danielsen Lie, Herbert Nordrum

Synopsis: A film told in twelve chapters over four years about a twenty-something woman’s romantic and professional struggles.

Advertisement

Where to Watch: Theaters (Feb. 4)

A Hero

Director: Asghar Farhadi

Starring: Amir Jadidi, Mohsen Tanabandeh, Alireza Jahandideh

Synopsis: An Iranian man forced into prison by his greedy creditor desperately tries to settle his debt during a two-day prison leave.

Advertisement

Where to Watch: Theaters (Jan. 7) and Amazon Prime (Jan. 21)

Red Rocket

Director: Sean Baker

Starring: Simon Rex, Bree Elrod, Suzanna Son

Synopsis: A former porn star turned hustler returns to his hometown in rural Texas to start his life over—and finds himself romancing a teenager who works at the local donut shop.

Advertisement

Where to Watch: Theaters and On-Demand (TBD)

Flee

Director: Jonas Poher Rasmussen

Starring: Amin Nawabi

Synopsis: An animated documentary a la Waltz with Bashir about a gay Afghan refugee who shares his incredible story of fleeing Afghanistan and eventually settling in Denmark.

Advertisement

Where to Watch: Theaters

The Green Knight

Director: David Lowery

Starring: Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sarita Choudhury

Advertisement

Synopsis: An adaptation of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight about King Arthur’s young nephew, who embarks on an epic journey to fulfill his end of the bargain with the Green Knight.

Where to Watch: Theaters and On-Demand

Passing

Director: Rebecca Hall

Starring: Tessa Thompson, Ruth Negga, Andre Holland, Alexander Skarsgard

Advertisement

Synopsis: A Black woman in 1920s Harlem rekindles a relationship with her estranged high school friend, who is passing as a white woman.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Spencer

Director: Pablo Larrain

Starring: Kristen Stewart, Timothy Spall, Jack Farthing, Sally Hawkins

Advertisement

Synopsis: An exploration of Christmas weekend 1991, as an embattled Princess Diana comes to terms with her suffocating and abusive marriage to Prince Charles whilst at the Queen’s estate.

Where to Watch: Theaters and On-Demand

House of Gucci

Director: Ridley Scott

Starring: Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Al Pacino, Salma Hayek

Advertisement

Synopsis: A biopic of Patrizia Reggiani, an Italian social climber who married Maurizio Gucci, the eventual head of the Gucci fashion house, and then arranged his murder.