Where's The Bump? Kate Middleton in Grimsby

Kate Middleton did a successful job of hiding her baby bump on a mini-tour of the industrial town of Grimsby today, wearing a thick brown coat from British high street brand Hobbs.

But it wasn't enough to deter questions about her pregnancy from locals. She told one well-wisher who asked that her baby had been kicking "very much".

She arrived in the town two hours late after her helicopter was delayed by fog. The palace defended the decision to use the £4,000-a-ride chopper after suggestions were made it would have been better for Kate to take the train.

In another interaction with locals, an elderly care home patient told Kate she was waiting for her to become Queen, prompting Kate to reply, "You might be waiting a long time."

Kate's visit shone a rare spotlight on Grimsby, which was once the world's biggest fish processing centre but has been in decline for many years and currently has high levels of unemployment.

Kate was delayed by two hours (is she taking timekeeping tips from Bieber?) after the helicopter she was traveling in from London to Grimsby was held up due to thick fog. Grimsby is about four hours by car from Central London.

We're hoping she may take the coat off later and give us a flash of the growing bump.