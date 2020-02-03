Which Foreign Trolls Will Attack America’s Elections?

Impeachment is effectively over, and that means the Senate is not too worked up about the prospect of inviting foreign interference in American elections. Given that Monday marks the start of the Iowa caucuses and the official kickoff of election season, maybe now is a good time to start thinking through who might attempt a repeat of 2016. Which countries have the capability and willingness to run the troll playbook in 2020?

Russia: Given its history in the 2016 election, Russia is the most important question mark hanging over possible disinformation campaigns in the 2020 election.