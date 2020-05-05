Whistleblower Alleges Trump Administration Ignored Dire COVID-19 Warnings

The Trump administration was warned repeatedly in mid January that it would have a critical shortage of surgical masks needed to combat coronavirus. But it failed to take action, a top administration health official alleges in a whistleblower complaint formally filed on Tuesday.

The complaint from Dr. Rick Bright, who led the government’s efforts to find a vaccine for the coronavirus before being reassigned to a position at the National Institutes of Health, details—what he describes as—a staggering degree of inaction from administration officials bracing for a historic pandemic. Bright, who served as a program leader within the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), says he raised alarms about supply chain shortages early on during the coronavirus’ spread. While certain officials inside the administration shared his fears—most notably, President Donald Trump’s trade adviser Peter Navarro—others did not.

Eventually, Bright says, he was excluded from a meeting on COVID, even though the agenda for the meeting listed him as a participant.

Chief among his antagonists, Bright identifies Dr. Robert Kadlec, the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) at the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS). Kadlec, Bright alleges, declined to coordinate senior level meetings in mid January as the virus was spreading across China, suggesting that he was “[n]ot sure if that is a time sensitive urgency.”

HHS Secretary Alex Azar, Bright alleges, was similarly slow to act, convinced that the U.S. could keep the virus from spreading domestically.

“Secretary Azar further indicated that the CDC would look at the issue of travel bans to keep the virus contained,” the complaint reads. “Dr. Bright responded that virus “might already be here. We just don’t have the tests to know one way or the other.” Dr. Bright’s comments were met with skepticism and were clearly not welcome.”

One of Bright’s biggest frustrations was saved for procurement of masks, which he said he recognized early on would be a critical need in the coronavirus pandemic. Bright said that on January 21, 2020, Mike Bowen, co-owner and Executive Vice President of domestic surgical mask producer Prestige Ameritech, emailed him that the Department of Homeland Security had contacted him about procuring masks. Bright raised Bowen’s concerns internally about getting production of N95 masks up and going. But for a week nothing happened. Eventually, Bowen emailed again.

“I think we’re in deep shit,” it read.

-- with reporting by Erin Banco, Asawin Suebsaeng, and Jackie Kucinich