White Guys Get Pardons, Black Folks Get a Super Bowl Commercial

You can tell a lot about a president by how he uses his pardon powers. In the case of Donald Trump—whose presidency has been defined by cosa nostra levels of revenge, corruption, and demands of loyalty—the power of the pardon mostly lies in its use as a way to reward friends and allies, while sticking it to critics and enemies. Trump’s clemency grants Wednesday to Rod Blagojevich, Michael Milken, and the others were another exercise in ego tripping and muscle flexing, a tacit admission that greedy Wall Street cheats, political grifters, and tax evaders are his kind of people.

But like everything he does, Trump’s clemency grants are also a reflection of his racial outlook and his fundamental belief that some folks—wealthy white men whose white-collar crimes are in line with his own—are both above the law and beyond reproach.

It’s no secret that racism informs every Trumpian policy including criminal justice, but just lately, in the lead up November’s election, the administration has offered attempts at superficial denials. Just weeks ago, the Trump campaign aired a multimillion dollar Super Bowl commercial featuring Alice Johnson, a grandmother whose life sentence for a nonviolent drug offense was commuted by Trump after more than two decades served.