White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Friday morning claimed that Fox Corporation, the parent company of Fox News, has scrapped a Super Bowl Sunday interview with President Joe Biden.

Fox News, meanwhile, claims the White House turned down an interview with one of their anchors.

Either way, no pre-game interview would mark a departure from the tradition of the sitting president sitting down with a figure from the network hosting the big game. Fox is airing Sunday’s matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

“The President was looking forward to an interview with Fox Soul to discuss the Super Bowl, the State of the Union, and critical issues impacting the everyday lives of Black Americans,” Jean-Pierre tweeted on Friday. “ We’ve been informed that Fox Corp has asked for the interview to be cancelled.”

Her tweet came minutes after Variety reported that the White House bailed on an interview with Fox News. “We offered an interview with our top news anchors with no strings attached—they’re walking away from a huge audience and it’s a major missed opportunity,” a network source claimed to the trade publication.

CNN’s Reliable Sources newsletter also reported on Thursday that the president was potentially snubbing Fox Corp’s right-wing cable channel. (In the past, when Fox hosted the Super Bowl, it was often Fox News star Bill O’Reilly, or at one point Sean Hannity, who’d conduct the pre-game presidential interview.) “We don’t have a formal no, but we are operating like it’s not happening,” a Fox News source told CNN media reporter Oliver Darcy, adding that the channel had yet to hear back from the White House.

Additionally, Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier hinted during the network’s coverage of this week’s State of the Union address that the interview may not happen, claiming that his network hadn’t received an answer from the president.

During his time in office, Biden has yet to grant a single interview to Fox News, likely due to the relentless and personally vicious attacks its top opinion hosts have launched against him and his family.

Fox Corp. didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

