White House Correspondent the Most Recent High-Profile Departure at CNN

The staff shakeups at CNN under new management and ownership continue. White House correspondent John Harwood announced Friday that “today’s my last day at CNN,” tweeting that he looks “forward to figuring out what’s next.”

Harwood came to the network in Jan. 2020 after spending 13 years at CNBC as a Washington correspondent, where he broke the news in 2008 that John McCain had picked Sarah Palin as his running mate. In 2015, he made a name for himself as a harsh Donald Trump critic after clashing with the then-candidate in a GOP primary debate—a reputation that continued at CNN.

His departure comes shortly after the network’s chief media correspondent Brian Stelter—long an antagonist of right-wing media—was terminated and his show canned.

Network insiders recently told The Daily Beast’s Confider that staffers feel that right-leaning billionaire John Malone, a key Warner Bros. Discovery board member, was behind the Stelter firing in an effort to make CNN more “centrist.”

Additionally, staffers feel that Malone is “indirectly dictating an agenda” to new CNN chief Chris Licht and fear more layoffs and cutbacks down the road to make the network “more vanilla.”

Neither Harwood nor a network spokesperson immediately responded to a request for comment.