The White House offered to meet with the House Republicans spearheading the impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden amid disputes over subpoenas issued to his aides and a looming House vote to formalize the inquiry.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) and House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan sent a Dec. 5 letter to Richard Sauber, Special Counsel to President Biden, urging him to drop any objection to former White House Counsel Dana Remus testifying to the committee.

The letter arrived after months of Comer’s refusal to White House objections over his subpoenas, Sauber said, arguing they could interfere with the inquiry by Special Counsel Robert Hur into the conduct of Hunter Biden given the “need to protect the independence” of Hur’s investigation.

“Contrary to the assertion in your December 5, 2023, letter, we have repeatedly raised significant legal and constitutional concerns about your efforts to compel the testimony of Ms. Remus,” Sauber wrote in a Dec. 6 letter to Comer obtained by The Daily Beast.

“You are seeking to compel testimony from the former Counsel to the President, even though Administrations of both parties have taken issue with congressional attempts to compel testimony under these circumstances because of the need to protect the Constitution’s separation of powers,” he continued.

Sauber proposed a meeting between White House officials and Comer’s staff to discuss to discuss their objections.

“Given the compressed timeline created by your waiting nearly three weeks to respond to my prior letter, we expect you will pull down the return date for your subpoena to allow the accommodation process to proceed,” Sauber wrote.