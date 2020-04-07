Stephanie Grisham Is Out as White House Press Secretary, Will Return to Melania’s Office

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham is leaving the job and will return to first lady Melania Trump’s office to work as her chief of staff.

Grisham was catapulted to the position last June after Sarah Sanders Huckabee left the White House; Grisham has not held a single press briefing in her time in the role.

She will return to the East Wing to work for Melania Trump in one of the first major communications personnel shakeups under President Trump’s new chief of staff, Mark Meadows.

When Trump took office in 2016, Grisham, a campaign aide, was appointed deputy press secretary working alongside short-lived press secretary Sean Spicer. She then became Melania Trump’s communications director and forged a reputation as a dogged defender of the first lady, putting out aggressive statements and defending her during controversial moments like the infamous “I really don’t care, do U?” jacket and a secretive kidney operation in April 2018.

Axios reported last week that Meadows had been quietly discussing replacing Grisham with Pentagon spokesperson Alyssa Farah or Trump campaign spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany.

Grisham responded to Axios: “Sounds like more palace intrigue to me, but I’ve also been in quarantine. If true, how ironic that the press secretary would hear about being replaced in the press.”

However, on Tuesday, she confirmed her ouster, which was first reported by CNN. “I continue to be honored to serve both the President and First Lady in the Administration,” she said in a statement. “My replacements will be announced in the coming days and I will stay in the West Wing to help with a smooth transition for as long as needed.”

Mrs. Trump also issued a statement praising Grisham. “She has been a mainstay and true leader in the administration from even before day one, and I know she will excel as chief of staff,” she said.

Despite taking on the role of press secretary, Grisham kept her titles of Mrs. Trump’s communications director and also added that of White House communications director. She reportedly still spoke to the first lady every day.

She declined to reverse a decision made by Huckabee Sanders to stop holding daily press briefings and, while she often appeared on friendly news programs on Fox News, she had not briefed the White House press corps in nine months.

Grisham has not been a visible presence during the coronavirus pandemic, instead ceding much of the communications work to the team working for Vice President Mike Pence, the head of the coronavirus task force.

CNN reported that Meadows is considering several candidates for the job, including McEnany.