Whoopi Goldberg Literally Begs Liz Cheney to Run Against Trump

Liz Cheney on Wednesday made her debut on The View—her de-View, if you will—to make a bleak prediction for the future of American politics should Donald Trump claw his back into the White House.

“There are some conservatives who are trying to make this claim that somehow Biden is a bigger risk than Trump,” the former congresswoman said. “My view is, I disagree with a lot of Joe Biden’s policies. We can survive bad policies. We can not survive torching the constitution.

“It’s not even the same level,” she added.

Noting she had great respect for Cheney, host Whoopi Goldberg beseeched her to consider running for president to thwart Trump.

“I’m begging you,” Goldberg said. “I’m down on one knee.”

Cheney, 57, said she hadn’t made a decision on a potential run in the future. But she implied that, however the election shakes out, the Republican party may have already crossed the point of no return.

“I think that the Republican party itself is clearly so caught up in this cult of personality that it’s very hard to imagine that the party can survive,” she said.

Cheney lost the Republican primary for Wyoming’s lone congressional seat in 2022 to MAGA acolyte Harriet Hageman, who carried Trump’s endorsement.