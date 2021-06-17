Whoopi Goldberg Has Had It With Meghan McCain: ‘I Don’t Care That You Don’t Care!’

Once again, The View has gone completely off the rails. And, yes, naturally the situation involved Meghan McCain.

Towards the end of Thursday’s opening segment of the ABC daytime talkfest, McCain took aim at President Joe Biden for his outburst at CNN correspondent Kaitlan Collins on Wednesday.

“Part of my problem with the Kaitlan Collins moment, just because Trump was so bad it doesn’t absolve Biden’s bad behavior,” the conservative co-host declared. “What [Biden] did was 100 percent Trump.”

McCain then appeared to take issue with her colleagues seemingly letting Biden’s behavior towards the CNN reporter slide, claiming “we would be screaming at the top of our lungs” if former president Donald Trump had done the same thing to a journalist.

“I have heard many people in this town, in D.C., talking that the press is getting sick of this, of how censored he is, who he can and cannot talk to,” McCain said. “And then spouting off to her in a way that I found not only unbecoming and ridiculous, but to do it in a foreign country, it was particularly bizarre.”

She went on to blast Biden for continuing to “talk smack” about the press after he apologized to Collins, adding that it’s the “press’ job to speak truth to power” whole bemoaning that Biden has “gotten a pass” from the media.

“It is in no one’s best interest to treat him like it is state TV,” McCain added, prompting co-host Whoopi Goldberg to respond.

“To just comment on that, yeah, the thing that I never saw Trump do was apologize to anybody. And I will take it,” Goldberg noted before McCain cut her off.

“With all due respect, I don’t care,” the former Fox News personality huffed.

“Just let me finish what I’m saying,” Goldberg responded, only for McCain to continue to talk over her. “Well, with all due respect, I don’t care if he’s apologizing. He just embarrassed himself,” the conservative co-host exclaimed.

“I don’t care that you don’t care! Just hear what I’m saying,” Goldberg fired back, resulting in McCain go with the “I’m rubber, you’re glue” defense.

“Well, I don’t care that you don’t care! So now we’re even,” she huffed while snapping her fingers and shaking her head.

“Well, then, good, Meghan. You can be how you always are,” Goldberg shot back, prompting McCain to once again parrot her colleague’s words.

“You can be how you always are,” she shouted while waving her finger.

After the break, and likely realizing they had to get through the rest of the hour, the two combatants issued mea culpas.

“I want to apologize because I was rude,” Goldberg said. “I didn’t need to say what I said. I apologize. That’s not the way I want to behave at work. I apologize, Meghan.”

McCain replied: “I apologize too, Whoopi.”

While on-air meltdowns typically involve McCain battling her frequent sparring partner Joy Behar, the conservative star has also routinely tussled with Goldberg, particularly when the Oscar-winning actress has felt the need to referee a McCain-Behar fight or attempted to cut off McCain in order to get to a commercial break.