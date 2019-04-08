Whoopi Goldberg Intervenes in Off-the-Rails Meghan McCain-Joy Behar Battle Over Immigration

Just as things were about to yet again go off the rails between The View co-hosts and frequent sparring partners Joy Behar and Meghan McCain Monday morning, host Whoopi Goldberg stepped in and told the two combatants, “We’re not going to do this.”

During the show’s opening discussion on Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen’s Sunday evening resignation, McCain spoke at length about immigration being a winning issue for President Trump in 2020 if “we sit here and act like there isn’t a crisis,” adding that it’s not only “crazy people living in border states” who are worried about it.

When Behar noted that Nielsen’s replacement, acting DHS Secretary Kevin McAleenan, wants to send aid to Central American countries and that would be “the way to solve the problem,” McCain spoke over her: “Give a Nicaraguan a house? We’ve had a bunch of liberal guests who don’t want to send in aid at all.”

“I’ve listened to you, let me finish,” Behar shot back.

“It’s part of your job to listen to me,” McCain huffed.

Behar, who was reportedly close to walking off the show during a spat with McCain late last year, shot her co-host a hostile stare as the audience sensed the two were about to once again throw down.

Goldberg, who recently returned to the air following a near-death battle with pneumonia, wasn’t having it and prevented the show from devolving into a Joy-Meghan brawl.

“Here’s what’s not gonna happen today—we’re not gonna do this,” she exclaimed. “Everybody gets a conversation piece, everybody gets to say their piece, and we don’t need to comment if we don’t like what we’re hearing. Just let folks talk.”

Turning to Behar, Goldberg told her to “finish what you’re saying,” prompting a stunned Behar to reply that she “forgot what it was now” as the crowd cheered Goldberg.

This latest McCain-Behar kerfuffle comes days after the two battled over the meaning of “democratic socialism,” leading McCain to complain that Behar didn’t think she was smart and grousing about how an absent Goldberg wasn’t there to referee the segment.