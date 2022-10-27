The View’s Whoopi Goldberg on Thursday tore into Sen. Lindsey Graham's assertion that Republicans can’t be racist because they nominated Herschel Walker for Senate, calling it “insulting” and “ignorant as hell.”

Following yet another allegation that the staunchly anti-abortion Walker urged a woman to abort their child, Graham has pulled out all the stops while trying to help push the ex-football star over the line in the pivotal Georgia Senate race. This included a joint interview on Fox News’ Hannity Wednesday night in which Graham suggested Walker’s campaign was groundbreaking due to his race.

“He changes the entire narrative of the left. We’re a party of racists, Sean,” the South Carolina senator exclaimed to host Sean Hannity. “Me and you are racists! The Republican Party is racist! Well, what happens when the Republican Party elects and nominates Herschel Walker, an African American, Black Heisman Trophy winner, right? Olympian. It destroys the whole narrative!”

Taking it even further, Graham then claimed that Democrats were “scared to death” of Walker’s GOP affiliation because it could mean that “maybe every other young child in America of color might want to be a Republican.”

Discussing Graham’s remarks at the top of Thursday’s broadcast, Goldberg didn’t mince words while ripping the GOP lawmaker.

“Here’s the thing you need to know, Lindsey: Just because we see a Black person, doesn’t mean we do monkey see, monkey do,” she declared to audience applause.

“And I’m sure that you don't know how insulting that is, but let us just say to you, don’t ever say that again because you look ignorant as hell,” Goldberg continued as the crowd once again roared. “Don't do that!”

Adding that “it doesn’t work that way,” the longtime View star noted that “it may work that way” for Graham because “we know what you are up to.” She then said that Black voters “don’t just get people because they look the right way” but rather “ actually have to find the people that can actually do the damn job.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin, meanwhile, claimed that the “sad thing about this” is that the GOP and former President Donald Trump recruited a “woefully under-qualified” Walker to run only because Sen. Raphael Warnock, the Democratic incumbent, is also African-American.

“They wanted someone who was Black to confront him, to oppose him,” she proclaimed.

“To fool us, ’cause we don’t know—we can’t tell each other apart,” Goldberg snarked in response.