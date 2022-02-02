Whoopi Goldberg has been suspended from The View for two weeks over her Holocaust comments.

“While Whoopi has apologized, I’ve asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments,” ABC News president Kimberly Godwin said in a note to staff. “The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities.”

“People are really upset and don’t understand why it took two days,” an ABC executive told The Daily Beast.

This story is developing and will be updated.