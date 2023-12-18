Why Amanda Bynes Hit ‘Pause’ on Her New Podcast After One Episode

Amanda Bynes might’ve just launched “Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast” earlier this month, but on Sunday, the former Nickelodeon star announced that she is halting the endeavor after one episode.

“Even though the podcast is doing really well and response has been great, I am going to take a pause on it for now,” Bynes told her fans in a TikTok, in which she cited a lack of interest from high-profile guests.

“We are not able to get the type of guests that I’d like on this show—like, say, Jack Harlow or Drake or Post Malone,” Bynes continued. “So maybe one day if we’re able to get those types of guests on the show, we will resume the podcast, but for now, I’m taking a pause on it. Thanks to everyone who watched; I really hope you enjoyed it, and that is all for now.”

According to Bynes’s podcast announcement, her co-host Sieminski is a “scientist and biochemist.” In that video, she said that his involvement would bring the project “to another level, I think, because he’s going to ask great questions, and I think he’s going to carry most of the weight in terms of topics of conversation.”

Bynes added that the podcast would begin with her and Sieminski interviewing their friends, “and then we’re hoping to take it mainstream and interview celebrities and artists.” The first 26-minute episode, posted on Dec. 9, featured tattoo artist and model Dahlia Moth.