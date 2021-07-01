Why Aren’t More Doctors Talking About the COVID Vaccine and Our Periods?

“Text me when it’s a good time to talk.”

That’s never a message you want to receive when you’re awaiting lab results. After my pregnancy and a year of post-natal physical therapy, I had become close with the nurses and staff at my OBGYN’s office. This was the first time my nurse practitioner had ever texted something so direct yet so ambiguous.

It had been at least two months since my last period, and we’d begun to worry. With another pregnancy ruled out, I’d undergone a battery of additional testing—ultrasounds, physical exams, blood work—to pinpoint a cause. Pending my diagnosis, we had already agreed upon a tentative treatment plan for follow-up visits that might include hormone injections to help “jump-start” my cycle. I sat on the couch gnawing at my cuticles, waiting for the call from my N.P. The first of many insurance bills had already arrived and sat splayed on the table.