Why Biden Should Tell These Republicans Offering a COVID Relief Deal to Stuff It

It’s a smart chess move, this letter signed by 10 Republicans that was released Sunday announcing that they’d agree to a $600 billion COVID relief bill. It puts them on offense and forces Joe Biden to respond. He would appear to have three choices.

One, accept in the name of unity and bipartisanship and just take what he can get, forgoing a $1,400 check to people, aid to state and local governments, a minimum wage increase, and more. Two, accept, sign a bill for $600 billion, and then turn around and immediately pass as much of the remaining $1.3 trillion as he can through reconciliation.

Three, tell them to go stuff it and pass the full $1.9 trillion through reconciliation. That may be the toughest play here for Biden, but it’s also the best one. Let me explain why.