Why Dakota Johnson’s ‘Cancel Culture’ Comments Spoke Volumes

The popular saying goes, “Never meet your heroes.” But maybe a more appropriate piece of advice in today’s political climate is to never ask your heroes what they think about “cancel culture.”

On Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter released a profile of Fifty Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson in which she discusses her upcoming role in the Netflix film The Lost Daughter, her journey into acting and her star-studded family tree. At one point, reporter Tatiana Seigel asked about some of her previous male co-stars, specifically Armie Hammer, Johnny Depp and Shia LaBeouf, who have all faced allegations of abusive behavior in the past five years, including rape and domestic violence.

“I never experienced that firsthand from any of those people,” she said. “I had an incredible time working with them; I feel sad for the loss of great artists. I feel sad for people needing help and perhaps not getting it in time. I feel sad for anyone who was harmed or hurt. It’s just really sad.”