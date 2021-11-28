Why Did This Black Child Go Missing and No One Noticed?

Can you name five missing Black women?

Filmmaker and Emmy Award-winning director Geeta Gambhir’s latest documentary, HBO’s Black and Missing, tackles this question, and is unfortunately very timely, in large part because of the Gabby Petito case. And Gambhir came on The New Abnormal to break down why.

Everyone followed the murder case of Petito, and her missing/suspect fiancé, in real-time. As enthralling, eye-opening, and devastating as the case was, it was a classic instance of Missing White Woman Syndrome, which also extends to missing white girls and teens. Who it does not extend to are missing people and children of color, especially those in poor Black communities.