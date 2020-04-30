Why Does Donald Trump Want Our Schoolchildren to Get Sick?

On Wednesday, The New York Times reported that all but a few states have suspended in-person classes for the rest of the year and some are bracing for continued shutdowns or part-time schedules in the fall.

So why would the president urge that schools, a contact hot spot, reopen now with only a few weeks in the school year to go and so little to gain? And do so on the same day Dr. Anthony Fauci is saying it’s almost certain the virus will return with a vengeance if we open too soon.

I have an educated guess. Two weeks ago, TV physician Dr. Oz told Fox News’ Sean Hannity that schools presented “a very appetizing opportunity” for ending social distancing. According to his calculations, resuming school “may only cost us a 2 to 3 percent” mortality rate. In hard numbers that means 1.1 to 1.7 million dead children of the 56.6 million enrolled.