Why Eric Is Most Likely Trump’s Second Favorite Child

In the Thanksgiving edition of The New Abnormal, co-host Andy Levy asks David Roth and Jeb Lund, from the It’s Christmastime podcast, how thankful they think Donald Trump is for each of his kids. (Not including 17-year-old Barron Trump because, well, that would be mean.)

“I feel like it’s Ivanka and then the rest of the field,” Roth says.

“Tiffany is dead last no matter what,” Lund says.

“There’s a Simpsons scene where they’re getting ready to take Maggie away from them and one of the people from child services says ‘Margaret Simpson’ and Homer goes, ‘Lady, you got the wrong guy.’ I feel like that is Trump’s reaction every time he’s given the five children number where he is like, hmmm,” Roth says.

“After Ivanka, I guess it’s probably Eric and then Don Jr,” Roth says. “I think he’s less actively unthankful for Eric.”

“Say you have two dogs in your house and you hate them both and one of them is running around constantly, eating your slippers and getting in the garbage can in the bathrooms,” Roth says. “Then the other dog is the kind of dog that just sleeps in front of the refrigerator all the time, and that’s irritating too because you need to get into the fridge, but it’s not eating your toilet paper. I think that that is basically the dynamic here with Eric being asleep in front of the fridge.”

Plus! Danielle Moodie talks to Amelia Nagoski about the book she co-authored with her sister, Emily Nagoski, Burnout: The Secret to Unlocking the Stress Cycle, which examines the scientific factors that determine the way men and women deal with stress.

