Why Florida Docs Think DeSantis’ Dermatologist Pal Is So Troubling
‘TREMENDOUS WORRY’
Nine anonymous members of the Florida Medical Association told Politico they’re worried Gov. Ron DeSantis’ support for a “fringe” Panama City dermatologist is helping spread medical misinformation. Jon Ward, who shares DeSantis’ COVID-19 views, has stood in the spotlight with the GOP governor at recent events, pushing anti-vaccine sentiments and criticizing pandemic efforts, Politico reports. “Politics has always been in medicine, no question, but the pandemic really exacerbated those issues,” said Marianne Udow-Phillips, executive director of the University of Michigan’s Center for Health and Research Transformation. “There is tremendous worry. There is no question the profession is rethinking the issue, and taking a closer look at how misinformation spreads.” DeSantis has quoted Ward in press releases, and in March he gave Ward a non-medical position in the Northwest Florida State College District Board of Trustees, causing some medical professionals in Florida to fear he’s boosting a doc with “fringe” theories. Last year, Ward said he felt “regret” after he encouraged parents to “train” their school-age kids to lie about their vaccine status or having COVID to avoid quarantine. “I am an advocate for free speech among medical professionals in public policy debate and with patients,” Ward said in a statement to Politico. “That is the only topic the governor’s office has ever asked me for my opinion or thoughts. At no time has the governor, his staff, the Surgeon General, or his staff asked me about my thoughts on any of the issues related to Covid-19, masks, lockdowns, or the shots.”