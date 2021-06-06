Why I Can’t Stand Rich People With Liberal Lawn Signs

You know those lawn signs that say things like “Hate has no home here” or “Water is life?” Well, Thomas Frank, author of The People, No: A Brief History of Anti-Populism and the guest on this bonus episode of The New Abnormal, cannot stand those signs.

They’re well-intentioned, but he claims they’re missing a huge part of what it means to be a liberal, like supporting labor.

“It’s not a badge that you wear. It’s about reform. We’ve got to achieve those reforms,” he tells co-host Molly Jong-Fast. “There was always something about those signs that rubbed me the wrong way. And it took me a while to figure it out. But once I did, I started noticing this everywhere,” he says.