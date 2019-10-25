This week in Rome, change is in the air in the unlikeliest of places: the Vatican.

Expectations are high that at the conclusion of a month-long meeting of Roman Catholic Church leaders, known as a Synod, there will be a recommendation to change the 1,200 year-old rule requiring mandatory celibacy for priests.

Since Pope Francis' election in March 2013, these Synods have met every October to discuss pressing issues in the church. This year's gathering is focused on the Pan-Amazonian region where the land is enduring catastrophic environmental destruction and indigenous peoples are threatened with multiple forms of cultural genocide. Catholics in the region are also impacted by a severe shortage of priests, to the point that some are forced to go without access to the Eucharist for months, sometimes even years.