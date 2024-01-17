Why Teslas Are Dying in Chicago’s Freezing Cold Weather

It’s been a cold week in the U.S. with more than 150 million Americans living under a wind chill warning due to dangerously freezing temperatures. While the weather has resulted in infrastructure, public health, and even voting issues, it’s also impacting a more surprising demographic: Tesla owners.

Drivers in Chicago have been experiencing long lines at Supercharging stations and, in some cases, completely dead vehicles as their cars struggle to cope with the frigid weather. Tow trucks have also been called in to deal with the Teslas that have occasionally been abandoned by their owners in the street after quickly losing power.

“I’ve been here for over five hours at this point and I still have not gotten to charge my car,” Brandon Welbourne, a Chicago-area Tesla owner, told CBS Chicago. “The charge that should take 45 minutes has taken two hours.”

“This is crazy. It’s a disaster. Seriously,” another Tesla owner told Fox 32.

Meanwhile, a video on TikTok has gone viral showing an alleged Supercharging lot in Chicago filled with abandoned Teslas “due to extreme below-freezing temps.”

Temperatures in the Windy City have remained below freezing for much of the week—with extreme cold not seen in decades. So it’s not too surprising to see it have an effect on transportation. However, the question still remains: Why do cold temperatures seem to have such a negative impact on Teslas?

The answer lies in the vehicle’s lithium ion batteries, which are very susceptible to cold temperatures. The effect can be seen with Ring doorbells that drain much faster when the temperatures dip throughout the day. Likewise, the smartphone you’re reading this off of will lose its charge more quickly in cold weather.

As a result, cold weather can greatly impact a Tesla’s battery life, resulting in much shorter range in a fully charged battery. Tesla’s Model 3, X, and Y can lose up to 24 percent of their range in freezing temperatures, while the Model S can lose up to 28 percent, according to research gathered by Recurrent Auto.

It will also take longer to charge a battery in cold weather because Tesla's software will automatically throttle and lower the charging voltage. This is to put less stress on the battery as it copes with the cold. Additionally, frigid temperatures can also impact other pieces of hardware on the Tesla including the charge port, which can freeze in place if it gets too cold.

Tesla recommends that drivers warm their cars before they leave the house via the app. Also, owners should plan on arriving at charging stations 30 to 45 minutes sooner to account for the longer charging time.

The icy situation is a great example of yet another hurdle that EV proponents must overcome for more widespread adoption of electric cars. While they offer many benefits—particularly when it comes to lessening the impact on climate change—dying batteries due to inclement weather might be enough to freeze some potential drivers out for good.