346 People Have Died on Boeing’s Newest Jet. Why the Hell Does the CEO Still Have a Job?

The most damaging crisis to hit Boeing in its more than 100-year history really began nearly a year ago, on August 13, 2018, when Indonesia’s Lion Air took delivery of a new Boeing 737-MAX.

Lion Air was one of the world’s many budget airlines eager to acquire new fleets of the single-aisle jet. The 737 series is the best-selling commercial airplane ever built. More than 5,000 of the new MAX versions had been ordered, creating an order backlog of several years.

Asia is the fastest growing market for smaller jets. In Indonesia and numerous other Asian countries affordable regional air travel has compensated for the absence of 20th-century infrastructure like super highways and high-speed trains.