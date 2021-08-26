Why the OnlyFans Porn Mess Is a Wake-Up Call for Sex Workers

Since OnlyFans announced—and then quickly reversed—a porn ban, fellow porn stars and I have asked each other the same question: “Where is our Larry Flynt?”

If you don’t spend all day on sex worker Twitter, let me give you the CliffsNotes version of the assault on porn. A few years ago, Exodus Cry, an offshoot of Missouri’s International House of Prayer (or IHOP), which at one time supported the Uganda law that made gay sex a crime punishable by death, began pushing the narrative that the porn industry is involved in a vast sex-trafficking conspiracy. Feminist actresses like Melissa McCarthy supported their claims (she later apologized), but they mostly remained a fringe organization. That is until The New York Times published a story late last year accusing Pornhub of allowing users to upload child pornography and revenge porn. Many details were tragic, accurate, and disgusting, but victims’ rights advocates swiftly pointed out that Facebook distributes way more child porn than any other site on earth, with 20.3 million cases compared to Pornhub’s 13,229.

If Exodus Cry and the Times really wanted to protect children, why didn’t they target Facebook?