Why Trump’s Vile Plan to Rope Israel Into His War With the Squad Will Backfire

On the face of it, Israel’s decision Thursday to ban Ilhan Omar and Omar Tlaib, two duly elected members of Congress, from entering the country is unprecedented, outrageous, and a shocking disrespect of diplomatic protocol.

It also appears, on the surface, to be yet another perfect match between the Islamophobe-nationalist American President, Donald Trump, and the Islamophobe-nationalist Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. Both are seeking to demonize two American Muslim lawmakers to drive a wedge between nationalist Jews and liberal politics, and both are craven in their disregard for the truth, facts, or the values in play.

A perfect marriage, one might say, as Israel’s decision, announced by its deputy foreign minister, came just hours after Trump tweeted that letting the Americans visit “would show great weakness.”