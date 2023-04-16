‘Wicked’ Reveals First Look at Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s Glinda and Elphaba

Universal Studios revealed its first look at its live-action adaptation of Wicked on Sunday, showing glimpses of stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo fully decked out as Glinda and Elphaba—dresses, green skin, broomstick and all.

“You weren’t told the whole story. What happens when you veer off the Yellow Brick Road?” director Jon M. Chu tweeted. “Here is your very FIRST LOOK of #WickedMovie … currently in production in Oz.”

Both Grande and Erivo also posted the photos captionless on their respective Instagram pages. The two were initially cast in November 2021, with filming beginning late last year.

Upon being cast, both Grande and Erivo sent floral arrangements to each other—pink and purple for Grande, pink and green for Erivo—to celebrate the news. “See you in Oz,” Grande wrote to Erivo.

The movie, which premieres in November 2024, is one of two parts.