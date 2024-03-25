Wife of MLS Star Says Hubby Ghosted Her and Their Kids After Move to NYC

Swedish soccer star Emil Forsberg’s partner of 19 years slammed him a missive posted to Instagram Monday, writing that she’s filing for divorce from the New York Red Bulls captain after he effectively ghosted her and their two young children when he moved to the U.S. to join MLS this winter.

Posting to Instagram in Swedish, Shanga Forsberg wrote that she and Emil “will part ways,” adding that those are words she thought she’d “never utter after two children and 19 years together that still feel unreal.”

“Being taken for granted and neglected is not love,” she said. “A new start in New York was apparently a new start for you and your life.”

The heart-wrenching post went live on Monday morning, while Emil is on international duty in Sweden. The attacking midfielder, 32, has yet to address the comments from his 31-year-old wife. They both hail from Sundsvall, Sweden, and have dated since they were pre-teens. They’ve been married for seven years.

From the outside, all appeared well in the Forsberg family. Both Emil and Shanga posted each other and their children frequently, with the latter writing in a Dec. 22 post that she was excited about her partner’s move to MLS after eight years playing in Germany for Red Bull Leipzig.

The move appears to have changed the family’s dynamics, however, with Shanga grilling her partner for being a poor communicator that she claims has spoken to reporters more often than his own family.

“If the reporters even knew you’ve been talking to them more than your family these past few months,” wrote Shanga. “Since you haven't communicated at all, apart from insisting that you can’t explain your actions, let time tell what it was you wanted to achieve by ghosting your family. I hope that in the future you can show respect and consideration for others despite your own needs. And have the courage and maturity to communicate.

“I will continue to put the children’s well-being and need for security first. For your sake, I hope you don’t regret it and that your new life in NY is worth a divorce and the way you treated your children and their mother.”

Shanga did not respond to an interview request from The Daily Beast, and representatives for Forsberg could not be reached.

Forsberg played for Sweden in its 1-o win over Albania on Monday afternoon, and is slated to return to New York City sometime this week as the international break concludes.