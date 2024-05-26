Wig-Wearing Slasher Stabs 4 at AMC Theater, 2 More at McDonald’s Before Leading Police in Wild Car Chase

A knife-slinging slasher on Saturday attacked four girls at a Massachusetts movie theater, fled the scene, stabbed two more people at a nearby McDonald’s, and led police into a car chase before being arrested, authorities said.

The suspect, an adult man who was described by a witness as wearing “an oversized trench coat, sunglasses, and a long blonde wig,” strode into the Braintree AMC 10 without a ticket around 6 p.m. Saturday night, Braintree police said. He entered one of the theaters and encountered four girls, ages 9 to 17, and assailed them.

“Without saying anything and without any warning, he suddenly attacked and stabbed the four young females. The attack appeared to be unprovoked,” police said in a statement. The girls all sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to Boston hospitals for treatment.

After the attack, the suspect fled the scene in a black SUV, police continued. A vehicle matching that description was later reported at the scene of another crime, at approximately 7 p.m. in nearby Plymouth, Massachusetts, where two other people were stabbed at a McDonald’s joint.

“Troopers located a 21 year-old female and a 29 year-old male with apparent stab wounds,” Massachusetts State Police said in a news release. “Both were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.”

Again, the attacker fled the scene. With state troopers hot on his tail, the suspect engaged authorities in a brief car chase in Sandwich, Massachusetts, as he refused to pull over in compliance with troopers’ orders. But his luck ran out—the vehicle came to a sudden stop when the suspect crashed it, allowing him to be apprehended by local and state police.

The suspect is currently being treated at an area hospital, state police said. The suspect’s name and charges were not immediately released.

Sources told the local CBS News station that the slasher is also believed to be connected to an ongoing murder investigation in Deep River, Connecticut. State police had issued an alert for the suspect hours before the Massachusetts stabbings were committed, calling him dangerous and possibly armed with a 10-inch knife.