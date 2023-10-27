Will Guy Fieri Officiate Kristen Stewart’s Wedding After All?

Guy Fieri might be all-in on officiating Kristen Stewart’s wedding after she suggested the idea two years ago, but on Thursday’s Watch What Happens Live, the actress hinted that it’s not going to happen.

Back in 2021, Stewart joked on The Howard Stern Show that she might ask Fieri to oversee her nuptials after hearing that he’d officiated 101 gay weddings in honor of his sister. “The idea of that man—that sweet, sweet spiky-headed man—coming to our wedding and officiating it, it just makes me laugh so much,” she said. Soon after, on the Today show, she found out that Fieri had accepted the offer when her hosts played her a clip from the Mayor of Flavortown himself.

“Hey, Kristen! Guy Fieri here, and I’ve heard through the Flavortown grapevine that you are looking for a sweet, spiky-haired officiant for your wedding,” Fieri says in the clip. “I’m all in.” Fieri later confirmed on X (then Twitter) that the offer was “legit.”

Andy Cohen made sure to ask Stewart for an update when she stopped by Watch What Happens Live on Thursday night, at which point she admitted that she and her fiancée, Dylan Meyer, might go in another direction.

“‘I think we’re probably just gonna, like, marry each other and then call Guy and say, ‘You were here in spirit, babe,’” Stewart said. She’d first gotten the idea for him to officiate, she said, because of his tradition of officiating gay weddings—and also because he “seems like a really nice dude” with “a lot of similar fashion sense and hair.”

At this point, Stewart said that she and Meyer have not set a wedding date. “We’re going to sort of surprise ourselves.”

Thursday night was Stewart’s first time appearing on Watch What Happens Live. During a “Clubhouse Quickie” segment, Cohen peppered her with a lightning round of questions, including her first concert (Jimmy Eat World, opening for Green Day, opening for Blink-182) and how old she was when she first got high. “To be honest it’s not something I would want for my own children, per se, but I was probably 14 or 15,” she said. “I had older brothers.”

Cohen also asked Stewart what her greatest fear is, to which she replied, “Oh, God, like everything”—but the biggest is claustrophobia. When Cohen suggested that Stewart must not be afraid of ghosts, given her upcoming gay ghost-hunting show, she countered that the opposite is actually true: She’s so afraid of ghosts that she had to send 500 gay people to find them. Just a guess, but she probably had no trouble finding volunteers.