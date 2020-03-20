Will Humans Develop ‘Herd Immunity’ to the Virus?

DOUBLE BACK

If research out of China holds up, cities, states, even the whole human species could develop “herd immunity,” making future corona outbreaks smaller and smaller as time goes on.

David Axe

There may be a glimmer of hope amid all the dark developments as the coronavirus steadily spreads around the planet. 

First, the bad news. At least one expert, Harvard epidemiology professor Marc Lipsitch, believes that as many as 70 percent of people will ultimately catch the virus. Now, the good news. It appears that you can’t catch the disease twice. Maybe. That really matters. Not just for your own individual health, but for the world’s chances of eventually controlling the pandemic. 

Welcome to Rabbit Hole.