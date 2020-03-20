Will Humans Develop ‘Herd Immunity’ to the Virus?

There may be a glimmer of hope amid all the dark developments as the coronavirus steadily spreads around the planet.

First, the bad news. At least one expert, Harvard epidemiology professor Marc Lipsitch, believes that as many as 70 percent of people will ultimately catch the virus. Now, the good news. It appears that you can’t catch the disease twice. Maybe. That really matters. Not just for your own individual health, but for the world’s chances of eventually controlling the pandemic.

